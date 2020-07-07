Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Hospitals in Nur-Sultan to receive around 200 lung ventilators

    7 July 2020, 16:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Additional medical devices will be obtained in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to fight the coronavirus infection, Mayor Altai Kulginov told an online briefing at the Central Communications Service on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the mayor, 200 lung ventilators, 500 flow meters, and 500 oxygen concentrators as well as two additional CT scanners have been ordered. He went on to say that resources of state and private clinics were used to evenly share the burden on CT scanners. All clinics are involved to make sure CT scans are carried out in time to diagnose pneumonia at an early stage.

    Earlier, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov informed additional beds for COVID-19 patients had been provided in the capital.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year