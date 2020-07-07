Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Hospitals in Nur-Sultan to receive around 200 lung ventilators

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 July 2020, 16:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Additional medical devices will be obtained in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan to fight the coronavirus infection, Mayor Altai Kulginov told an online briefing at the Central Communications Service on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the mayor, 200 lung ventilators, 500 flow meters, and 500 oxygen concentrators as well as two additional CT scanners have been ordered. He went on to say that resources of state and private clinics were used to evenly share the burden on CT scanners. All clinics are involved to make sure CT scans are carried out in time to diagnose pneumonia at an early stage.

Earlier, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov informed additional beds for COVID-19 patients had been provided in the capital.


