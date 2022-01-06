Go to the main site
    Hospitals in Kazakhstan operate as usual – Health Ministry

    6 January 2022, 15:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Hospitals in Kazakhstan operate as usual, Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Vice Minister Giniyat revealed in an interview with Khabar 24 TV channel that hospitals in the country operate as usual and fully provide medical help. Intensive care units function in accelerated regime.

    Azhar Giniyat also asked to let healthcare workers perform their professional duties in time in order to avoid high rate of mortality and complications in patients.

    It bears to remind that the state of emergency was declared across Kazakhstan amid the ongoing unrest in some regions of the country.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

