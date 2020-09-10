Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Hospital, school to be constructed in Ridder

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 September 2020, 14:38
RIDDER. KAZINFORM – During his working visit to the city of Ridder, East Kazakhstan region Governor Daniyal Akhmetov visited a number of facilities, Kazinform correspondent cites the governor’s Instagram page.

While visiting Kazzinc LLP, the Governor pointed that the enterprise is to make breakthrough scientific and technological projects in the metallurgical and processing industries in the near future.

According to him, the city has become a pilot site as a new module for doing sports that includes running tracks, rooms for martial arts and exercising, a field for playing football, volleyball and basketball, as well as a makeshift boxing ring has been built.

The governor also said that the construction of a new hospital with a 140-bed in-patient facility as well as a clinic will begin soon.

He assured that the city’s hospitals are prepared for the possible second wave of the coronavirus infection as there are sufficient lung ventilators, oxygen concentrators.

It is said that 2.6 billion tenge have been allocated this year for the development of the city of Ridder. Construction of a school for 600 students is said to be slated for this year.


