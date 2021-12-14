Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Hospital admissions due to COVID-19 drop in N Kazakhstan rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 December 2021
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The number of hospital admissions has dropped at the infectious diseases hospitals in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to deputy head of the health office of North Kazakhstan region, Kumar Kussemisov, 369 are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals in the region, occupying 22% of the total beds. 37 patients are in intensive care units, two of whom is on artificial lung ventilation. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 31%.

Regionwide, of 100 kids with COVID-19, six are treated at the infectious disease unit of the children’s regional hospital.

In his speech, Kussemisov said that in order to achieve herd immunity 105 thousand more adults need to be vaccinated.

The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to a total of 265,701 people and the second component to 249,118 people in North Kazakhstan region. Pfizer vaccine has so far been given to 4,560 people, including 3,513 teens, 928 nursing mothers, and 119 pregnant women.

Since November 22 a total of 9,871 people have got a COVID-19 booster shot in the region.


