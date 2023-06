Horrific car crash in Turkestan region: 15 hospitalized

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – 15 people were injured in a massive car crash in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

According to the police, four cars moving in one direction crashed into one another on a highway in the region. As a result of the collision, one of the vehicle caught fire.

Of 15 people injured in the car crash, eight are in an intensive care unit. Doctors are fighting for their lives.