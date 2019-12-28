Go to the main site
    Honorary veteran of internal affairs Rustem Kaidarov died in Bek Air jet crash

    28 December 2019, 12:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Presidium of the Council of Veterans Republican Public Association Rustem Kaidarov was among the victims of Bek Air passenger jet crash, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MIA.

    Minister of Internal Affairs and employees of the MIA express their deepest condolences to the family and relatives of Rustem Kaidarov.

    Rustem Kaidarov was a Major General of Justice and rose through ranks from an investigator to the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

    He significantly contributed to the formation and development of Kazakhstan police, fight with crimes and law enforcement.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Ministry of Internal Affairs
