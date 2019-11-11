Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Honorary Professor title of Kazakh Univ. granted to Iranian FM

11 November 2019, 21:08
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received the 'Honorary Professor' title of the Kazakh University of Eurasia in Nur-Sultan on Monday, Kazinform refers to IRNA.

Zarif visited the university and delivered a speech titled 'New Paradigms and Discourses in the Contemporary World'.

Having paid a visit to the museum of the university, the top diplomat signed the memorial book.

Also, Iranian high-ranking official answered to the questions posed by the students.

Zarif left for Kazakhstan on early Monday to take part in the two-day Astana Club meeting to start on Monday.

On the sidelines of the Astana Club 2019, which is to be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, Zarif will hold talks with top officials of the host country on the regional and bilateral issues.

Foreign policy    Education   
