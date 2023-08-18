Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Hong Kong to offer Kazakhstan scholarships

    18 August 2023, 14:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to Hong Kong Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek met with the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, and heads of several universities, Kazinform quotes the Ministry’s press service.

    The parties signed a package of agreements to offer Kazakhstan scholarships and potential opening of a branch of the Hong Kong’s top university in Kazakhstan. They also debated further development and deepening of bilateral cooperation in sphere of science and higher education.

    ​The Education Bureau (EDB) and Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to encourage and promote education cooperation, allocate educational grants, and exchange expertise and experience.

    Besides, the minister met with Kazakh students studying in Hong Kong.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Universities Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Head of State receives Qazaqstan Khalkyna Fund Chairman Bolat Zhamishev
    Sarmat specialized military school opens doors in Atyrau
    Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia interested in developing cooperation in higher education
    Presidential initiatives offer new rules for functioning of economic sectors – State Counselor Karin
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador