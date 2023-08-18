Hong Kong to offer Kazakhstan scholarships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to Hong Kong Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek met with the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, and heads of several universities, Kazinform quotes the Ministry’s press service.



The parties signed a package of agreements to offer Kazakhstan scholarships and potential opening of a branch of the Hong Kong’s top university in Kazakhstan. They also debated further development and deepening of bilateral cooperation in sphere of science and higher education.

​The Education Bureau (EDB) and Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to encourage and promote education cooperation, allocate educational grants, and exchange expertise and experience.

Besides, the minister met with Kazakh students studying in Hong Kong.