    Homage to memory of victims of political repressions, famine paid in Almaty

    31 May 2023, 11:17

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A flower-laying ceremony in memory of the victims of political repressions and famine of 1931-1933 took place in Karagaily square in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Attending the ceremony were akim (mayor) of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev, public figures, families and relatives of political prisoners, representatives of youth organizations and residents of the city.

    Participants held a moment of silence for the victims of political repressions and laid flowers to the memorial. They emphasized it is crucial not to forget about the grimmest pages in history of Kazakhstan and remember what price had been paid for the freedom and independence of the country.

    By various estimates, some 3 million Kazakhstanis fell prey to the famine in 1930s, over 100,000 fell victims to political repressions and over 25,000 were executed by shooting.

    Kazakhstan has been observing the Day of Victims of Political Repressions and Famine since 1997. Many prominent Kazakhstanis, namely Akhmet Baiturssynuly, Alikhan Bokeikhanuly, Myrzhakyp Dulatuly, Magzhan Zhumabaiuly, Saken Seifullin and many others, became the victims of political repressions.

    Earlier President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his thoughts on the occasion via Twitter saying crimes of totalitarianism had left marks on consciousness of the people of Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

