Holy Ramadan to begin in Iran on April 25

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The holy fasting month of Ramadan is expected to start on Saturday, April 25 in Iran, said an official at the moon-sighting committee of the Supreme Leader’s Office on Wednesday.

Ali-Reza Movahhednejad said that 100 moon-sighting groups will be monitoring the moon from Thursday evening and added that Friday will be Shaban 30 and Friday Ramadan 1, IRNA reports.

Movahhednejad said experts believe that Saturday will be the first of Ramadan because the crescent will be seen on Thursday evening.

He added that the reports of observations will be given to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday evening.

He said that the groups also follow the medical procedures against the coronavirus too.

The advent of Ramadan may vary from country to country depending on the situation of the moon. Since the new moon is not in the same state at the same time globally, the beginning and ending dates of Ramadan depend on what lunar sightings are received in each location.

As a result, Ramadan dates vary in different countries, but usually only by a day. This is due to the cycle of the moon.