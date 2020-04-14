Go to the main site
    Holy month of Ramadan in Kazakhstan to start Apr 24

    14 April 2020, 16:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly announced the date when the holy month of Ramadan begins in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan relying on research of the National Centre of for Space Studies and Technologies and consulting with spiritual administrations of neighboring Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan determined that the holy month of Ramadan will start in Kazakhstan on April 24.

    The Holy Quran makes it clear that fasting was ordained compulsory on all Muslims and that they have to fast if they are to stay righteous.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

