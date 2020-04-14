Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Religion

Holy month of Ramadan in Kazakhstan to start Apr 24

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 April 2020, 16:28
Holy month of Ramadan in Kazakhstan to start Apr 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly announced the date when the holy month of Ramadan begins in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan relying on research of the National Centre of for Space Studies and Technologies and consulting with spiritual administrations of neighboring Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan determined that the holy month of Ramadan will start in Kazakhstan on April 24.

The Holy Quran makes it clear that fasting was ordained compulsory on all Muslims and that they have to fast if they are to stay righteous.


Religion  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP