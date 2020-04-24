Go to the main site
    Holy month of Ramadan begins

    24 April 2020, 08:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The holy month of Ramadan begins today. It will end on May 23.

    It is the holy month of fasting, spiritual reflection and prayer for Muslims. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Over the month all Muslims refrain from food, games, they can eat before sunrise, and break their fast after dusk each day. Fasting is compulsory for all believers but for children under 7, chronically ill, pregnant, breastfeeding and those travelling.

    The Sadaqa Al-Fitr (also known as Zakatul-Fitr) is a charitable donation that is commonly made by Muslims before the holiday (Eid) prayers amounts this year to KZT 370.

    The Laylat al-Qadr, (Night of Power) falls this year on May 19.

    The Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly announced that Friday prayers and tarawih are not to be performed at mosques due to the coronavirus pandemic. He urged to read prayers at home. He also urged people not to hold iftar inside mosques, cafes and restaurants and break the fast at home with family members. The Mufti said that medical workers, police and military may postpone fasting this year.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

