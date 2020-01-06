Hockey team bus drove into ditch in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Aktobe hockey team bus drove into a ditch in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional police department, the bus with 28 hockey players on board partially drove into the ditch on the Timiryazevo-Sarykol highway. As a result, the bus stuck for six hours.

The driver telephoned the police station. The road was covered by snow. Several hours later the emergency crew arrived at the scene. The athletes were not injured.

The Timiryazevo-Sarykol road is subject to snow drifts. Rescuers recommended the residents of the region refrain from traveling due to bad weather.



