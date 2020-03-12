Hockey matches in Kazakhstan to be played without spectators - QHF

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All hockey matches in Kazakhstan will take place without spectators amid the global outbreak of coronavirus, SPORTINFORM has learnt from the Kazakhstan Hockey Federation (QHF).

As of March 12, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the preventive measures amid the outbreak of coronavirus worldwide.

«The sports events have not been canceled, however, they will take place without spectators. For instance, the biggest sports clubs in Europe play behind closed doors and without spectators. We [Kazakhstan] have made a decision to follow this example,» Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov said at the Thursday press briefing.

In order to protect the health of spectators, all official hockey matches in Kazakhstan will take place without spectators starting from March 13. All matches will be played without spectators until further notice.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cancelled all public events in the country due to global coronavirus pandemic.