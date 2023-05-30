Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
HIV cases doubled in Kazakhstan for past 10 years

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 May 2023, 12:08
ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stressed that the human immunodeficiency virus remains one of the major global public health issues, Kazinform reports.

«The virus grows steadily worldwide. For the past 10 years, HIV cases almost doubled in Kazakhstan with over 4,000 cases detected last year. There are more than 30,000 people living with HIV virus in Kazakhstan as of now,», the Prime Minister said.

«More than half of them are young people of active working age. Scientists have not developed yet an approach to conquer the virus. It poses a serious threat to humanity. It is crucial to take preventive measures and raise public awareness,» he added.


