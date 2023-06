Hit-and-run driver kills 2 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Two pedestrians died as a result of a hit-and-run accident in Almaty this weekend, Kazinform reports.

The road accident happened on Raiymbek Avenue on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old driver hit two pedestrians to death and fled the scene. The police detained him a couple of hours after the accident.