History and Culture of Great Steppe exhibition opened in Prague

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM With the contribution of the International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY and in cooperation of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic with the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan in Almaty and the National Museum of the Czech Republic, an exhibition entitled «The History and Culture of the Great Steppe» was held in Prague under the Rukhani Janghyru and Seven Facets of the Great Steppe programs, Kazinform learnt from TURKSOY press service.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition which took place with the participation of TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture of the Czech Republic Yirji Vzientek, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic Serjan Abdykarimov, Director of the National Museum of the Czech Republic Mihal Lukesh and Director of the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan Nursan Alimbay as well as representatives of diplomatic missions in the Czech Republic along with artists and intellectuals.

In his speech, TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov stressed that any ethnographic exhibition is a unique way of its own to introduce the history and culture of another civilization to its visitors in an accessible and understandable way. «This also contributes to the mutual rapprochement among peoples from different cultures. The exhibition also features artifacts which date back to the Bronze Age and the Early Iron Age and introduce the culture, economic system, lifestyle, religious belief and worldview of the peoples who lived in the Kazakh steppe in these epochs,» he emphasized.

Ambassador Kasseinov who further said that the exhibition will also feature a folklore performance throughout the opening ceremony stressed his belief in the fact that this performance of the Orchestra of Traditional Instruments from the Province of Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan featuring traditional Kazak melodies will add an ethnic touch to the exhibition as well as to the scientific forum held within its franework.

Taking the floor, Ambassador Abdykarimov touched upon the contribution of nomadic culture to the European and world civilizations.

Director of the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan Mr. Nursan Alimbay who also said a few words on this occasion noted that a close cooperation was initiated between the state museums of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic within the framework of this exhibition which introduces the history of Kazakhstan to Europe and the world.

The exhibition «The History and Culture of the Great Steppe» which will be open until November 17th, 2019 will feature the Golden Man along with the traditional Kazakh Yurt, kitchen utensils dating back to the Scythian/Saka and artifacts introducing their social lifestyle and garments amongst others. The exhibition features 400 items in total.



