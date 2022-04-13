Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Historical names to be given to streets in Nur-Sultan

    13 April 2022, 14:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Streets in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, are to be given old, forgotten names, head of the city’s department for languages and archives development Saken Esirkep said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The department, according to Esirkep, came up with the idea to give the streets in the Kazakh capital city the old, long-forgotten historical names. An in-depth research totaling 9 million tenge will be conducted to this end, he noted.

    The results of the research of historical objects, settlements, and towns will set the stage for naming of streets in Nur-Sultan in the future.

    Esirkep also announced plans to release a series of short video clips about the importance of the state language. He expressed hope the series worth 16 million tenge will help improve the language policy and encourage more people to learn Kazakh. The series will be shared via social media.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year