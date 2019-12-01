Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Historical moments of Independence

Alzhanova Raushan
1 December 2019, 11:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The archival video with the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan- Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev was published on social networks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Aidos Ukibay, press secretary of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, shared a video on his Twitter account.

Today Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan.

At its plenary session as of December 10, 2011 the Kazakh Senate adopted the law «On amendments to the law «On holidays in Kazakhstan«. The Day of the First President was established to mark and recognize the distinguished merits of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the country. On December 1, 1991 Nursultan Nazarbayev was re-elected as the President of the Kazakh SSR at the first nationwide elections. This historic event gave occasion to choosing December 1 as the Day of the first President.

The holiday has been celebrated since 2012.

