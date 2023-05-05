Historical declaration and trade turnover increase: Outcomes of Kazakh-Tajik leaders’ meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM– The state visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kazakhstan on May 4-5 became a widely discussed topic of the week. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally met the leader of Tajikistan at Astana Airport. Then the Tajik Leader was welcomed in the Akorda Palace. What the presidents of the two countries agreed on, is in the latest article from Kazinform.

30 years of successful cooperation

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are strategic partners. The Agreement on Strategic Cooperation was signed in 2015. However, the diplomatic relations between the two states began to develop much earlier - from January 7, 1993. This year the countries celebrate 30 years of their diplomatic relationships. The Embassy of Tajikistan has been working in Astana since June 1993. Kazakhstan’s diplomatic mission in Dushanbe has been functioning since April 1998, but it was granted the status of an embassy in January 2001. Both countries are former Soviet republics. Now they interact within such regional and international organizations as the UN, CIS, CSTO and SCO, ensuring stable development and security of the entire Central Asia.