Highway closed in Kostanay region as weather worsens

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A section of a highway was closed in Kostanay region for bad weather, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The section of the A-16 Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk highway from the border of Ulytau region to Askalyk town was shut down due to gusty wind, blizzard and low visibility starting from 10:00 am.