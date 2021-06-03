Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Highly mutated strain of COVID-19 to reach Kyrgyzstan in autumn

    3 June 2021, 20:39

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A very highly mutated strain of COVID-19 coronavirus infection is expected to reach in Kyrgyzstan in the autumn, Minister of Health and Social Development of the country Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said at a parliamentary session, KABAR reports.

    He noted beds and medical staff are being prepared for possible complications of the epidemiological situation.

    «There are 5 mutated strains of coronavirus infection circulating in the country now, they do not cause big complications now. Our doctors and scientists are also monitoring the situation with this disease, holding conferences,» the minister added.

    Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 tally has reached 105,840 along with 99,474 recoveries and 1,830 fatalities.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kyrgyzstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims