Highly mutated strain of COVID-19 to reach Kyrgyzstan in autumn

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 June 2021, 20:39
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A very highly mutated strain of COVID-19 coronavirus infection is expected to reach in Kyrgyzstan in the autumn, Minister of Health and Social Development of the country Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said at a parliamentary session, KABAR reports.

He noted beds and medical staff are being prepared for possible complications of the epidemiological situation.

«There are 5 mutated strains of coronavirus infection circulating in the country now, they do not cause big complications now. Our doctors and scientists are also monitoring the situation with this disease, holding conferences,» the minister added.

Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 tally has reached 105,840 along with 99,474 recoveries and 1,830 fatalities.


