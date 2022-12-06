Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.33 eur/kzt 495.57

    rub/kzt 7.5 cny/kzt 67.57
Weather:
Astana-16-18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Highest growth rate of average monthly salary among EAEU countries recorded in Kyrgyzstan

    6 December 2022, 14:36

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The average monthly nominal wage in January-September 2022 compared to the corresponding period in 2021 increased in all states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kabar reports.

    According to data, the highest growth rates of nominal and real (adjusted for the consumer price index for goods and services) average monthly wages were recorded in Kyrgyzstan (127.9% and 112.7% respectively) and in Kazakhstan (124.1% and 109.4%).

    The average monthly nominal salary ranged from 25 thousand soms in Kyrgyzstan (297 US dollars) to 61.8 thousand rubles in Russia (892 US dollars).


    Photo: en.kabar.kg
    Kyrgyzstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of unemployed in Kyrgyzstan amounts to almost 102 thsd people
    President Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Kyrgyz counterpart
    13 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in last week
    Head of Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers receives delegation of Arab investors
    Popular
    1 New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
    2 Earthquake hits 617km away from Almaty
    3 175 new COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan
    4 Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Astana
    5 Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions