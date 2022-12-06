Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Highest growth rate of average monthly salary among EAEU countries recorded in Kyrgyzstan

6 December 2022, 14:36
Highest growth rate of average monthly salary among EAEU countries recorded in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The average monthly nominal wage in January-September 2022 compared to the corresponding period in 2021 increased in all states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kabar reports.

According to data, the highest growth rates of nominal and real (adjusted for the consumer price index for goods and services) average monthly wages were recorded in Kyrgyzstan (127.9% and 112.7% respectively) and in Kazakhstan (124.1% and 109.4%).

The average monthly nominal salary ranged from 25 thousand soms in Kyrgyzstan (297 US dollars) to 61.8 thousand rubles in Russia (892 US dollars).


Photo: en.kabar.kg
Теги:
Related news
Number of unemployed in Kyrgyzstan amounts to almost 102 thsd people
President Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Kyrgyz counterpart
13 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in last week
Read also
Number of unemployed in Kyrgyzstan amounts to almost 102 thsd people
13 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in last week
Head of Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers receives delegation of Arab investors
COVID-19 ranks third among causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 ranks third among causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
Quake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek to host EAEU summit on 9 December
Two more earthquakes occur near Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
2 Earthquake hits 617km away from Almaty
3 175 new COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan
4 Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Astana
5 Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions

News