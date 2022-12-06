Highest growth rate of average monthly salary among EAEU countries recorded in Kyrgyzstan

6 December 2022, 14:36

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The average monthly nominal wage in January-September 2022 compared to the corresponding period in 2021 increased in all states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kabar reports.

According to data, the highest growth rates of nominal and real (adjusted for the consumer price index for goods and services) average monthly wages were recorded in Kyrgyzstan (127.9% and 112.7% respectively) and in Kazakhstan (124.1% and 109.4%).

The average monthly nominal salary ranged from 25 thousand soms in Kyrgyzstan (297 US dollars) to 61.8 thousand rubles in Russia (892 US dollars).

Photo: en.kabar.kg