NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - High winds stripped roofs off 160 buildings across Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to Kazhydromet, a storm warning was announced in 13 regions on April 7-9. RSE Kazhydromet predicted rude wind with the gusts of 20-30 mps as well as precipitation in the form of rain and snow, air temperature drop to 0 -8 °C,» said Rustambek Amrin, head of the crisis command center under the Emergency Committee.

According to his words, stormy wind ran the show in 22 districts and 2 cities of Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. The rude wind stripped roofs off more than 160 buildings across the country.

Moreover, squally wind damaged power lines in nine districts of Akmola and Kostanay regions.

Rustambek Amrin added that to date 9 sections of republican roads in Akmola and Kostanay regions and 20 sections of regional roads in Kostanay region remain closed due to adverse weather conditions.