High winds, heavy rain pelt central and southern Italy

10 January 2023, 20:20
ROME. KAZINFORM - High winds and heavy rain pelted central and southern Italy Tuesday after the recent balmy spell the Bel Paese enjoyed over the holidays, ANSA reports.

An orange bad weather alert was in force in Calabria Tuesday while there was a yellow alert in another four central and southern regions: Umbria, Campania, Molise and Sicily.

Gale-swept heavy seas stopped links to the Aeolian and Tremiti islands.

A force eight sea also stopped ferries to Sardinia and Corsica.

Heavy showers and strong winds flayed Calabria while there was snow over high ground there.

Winds measuring 60 km/h knocked down trees and lampposts in Sardinia, while gales also forced the closure of parks and municipal villas in Palermo.

Father north in Genoa, two flights were re-routed and an air terminal closed because of gales.

Photo: ansa.it


