    High wind, squall, and hail forecast to hit some regions of Kazakhstan

    23 July 2020, 07:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with scattered rains is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions. It will bring dust storm to Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions. In Kostanay region gusts may reach up to 23 mps.

    Chances of squall will be high in Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

    It is likely to hail in Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

    Scorching heat will grip Almaty, south of Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will linger in most of Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, parts of West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, and Karaganda regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

