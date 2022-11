24 October 2022, 09:11

High wind, fog and ice slick in store for Kazakhstan Mon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for October 24, Kazhydromet reports.

Western, southern and southeastern regions are expected to brace for rains, while mountainous districts in the south and southeast to face rain and sleet. High wind, fog and ice slick are in a store for Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, a storm alert in effect in 13 regions of Kazakhstan.