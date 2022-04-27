Go to the main site
    High wind and cold snap approaching Kazakhstan

    27 April 2022, 11:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rain will batter the greater part of Kazakhstan over the next three days, Kazhydromet reports.

    On April 30 the western regions of Kazakhstan will brace for heavy downpours. The southern cyclone will bring hail and squalls to the greater part of Kazakhstan on Saturday. High wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, locally 23-28 m/s will sweep through the country. A slight drop in air temperature is expected in the west, northwest, and north of Kazakhstan. Air temperature in the rest of the country will rise, it said in a statement.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

