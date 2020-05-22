High wind alert issued for several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have put several regions of the country on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm, patchy fog, and 15-20 mps southern wind are in store for North Kazakhstan region on May 23.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.

Thunderstorm and 18 mps wind are forecast to hit Kostanay region.

Chances of thunderstorm, squall, and hail will be high in West Kazakhstan region. The region will see northwesterly wind gust up to 15-20 mps.

Thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind, and dust storm are heading to Mangistau region.

Southern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in Aktobe region.

Thunderstorm and southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are predicted for Atyrau region. Probability of storm is 85-100%.