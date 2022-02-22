High time to focus on reforms to build New Kazakhstan – Talgat Nurgozhin

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – We support the ideas spearheaded by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, says rector of the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Talgat Nurgozhin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Talgat Nurgozhin pointed out that in his recent interview with Qazaqstan TV channel the Head of State shared his thoughts on the tragic January events and announced forthcoming reforms in Kazakhstan.

«As the President noted, we need to appreciate all types of labor and nurture respect of the new generation to all occupations. We should teach our youngsters to constantly develop, upgrade their level of education and obtain new skills and experiences,» Nurgozhin noted.

«Now it is crucial to focus on the restoration of the society and implementation of new reforms to build a New Kazakhstan,» he added.

He also believes it is necessary to increase competitiveness of Kazakhstan workforce, nurture new generation of specialists and create new occupations. It should be coupled with the rule of law, protection of human rights and counteraction to corruption.

It bears to remind that last week President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an interview to Qazaqstan TV channel in which he touched upon the tragic events in early January, as well as upcoming political and social reforms.



