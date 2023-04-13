Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 April 2023, 17:48
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Avalanche danger is high in the mountains of Almaty as 10 avalanches descended mountainside on April 11-13 with total over 183 thousand cubic meters of snow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Emergency Situations Department of Almaty, due to 100mm of precipitation in Shymbulak and 106mm of rain, which is above normal 104mm of rain, on April 6-11, the rise of avalanche is estimated at high level.

The department said that much of avalanche mass rolled down the inaccessible areas, mountains, with no harm to anyone.

The residents and guests of the city are recommended to avoid trips to mountains as more precipitation is forecast.

The Emergency Situations Department warned people of wet snow avalanches usually common during this period of time.


