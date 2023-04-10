Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Heydar Aliyev Street to be opened in Kazakh capital

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 April 2023, 17:10
Heydar Aliyev Street to be opened in Kazakh capital Photo: zertag.az

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the greater cultural and humanitarian ties with Azerbaijan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Cultural and humanitarian ties are being steadily enhanced with 130 thousand Kazakhstani citizens of Azeri ethnicity serving as a bridge. Some of them are to attend the opening of a street named after eminent public figure Heydar Aliyev,» said Tokayev during an expanded meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Kazakhstan said that the Gaziz gumyr (Outstanding life) film about Heydar Aliyev is to be premiered today.

According to him, the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center in Fuzuli which is currently under construction once again demonstrates the friendship and mutual support between the two countries.

Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.


