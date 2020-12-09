Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Hernando Bohorquez leaves Astana

    9 December 2020, 07:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Hernando joined the team among his training partner and friend, Miguel Angel Lopez, and turned into a rider the team always could relied on. A loyal rider, always there to help and give his all, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the club.

    This year he was next to Lutsenko, fighting for the final podium at the UAE Tour as well as celebrating with Vlasov his win on Mount Ventoux. He did a great job helping the leaders, but unfortunately Hernando couldn’t completely show his own potential after a series of crashes or injuries.

    Over the last two years, Hernando showed, that he is a strong and reliable member of the team, always ready to provide support, but the Colombian rider will leave the Kazakh team by end of the year.

    Astana Pro Team wishes Hernando all the best for his future!


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Cycling Astana Pro Team
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
    4 Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    5 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan