Heritage of Akhmet Baitursynov and Roza Baglanova presented in Lithuania

KAUNAS. KAZINFORM – On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Lithuania, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a gala evening dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov and the 100th anniversary of Roza Baglanova in the Great Hall of the Vytautas Magnus University in Kaunas, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was attended by deputies of the Seimas, representatives of the city administration, business and public circles, as well as Kazakhstani students.

Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan Albertas Milinis acquainted the guests of the evening with the life and heritage of outstanding representatives of the Kazakh people – A.Baitursynov and R.Baglanova, whose anniversaries were included in the UNESCO international calendar of memorable dates.

Festive concert gave a special atmosphere to the event, at which Kazakhstan’s artist Gulniza Zhumazhanova performed Kazakh folk songs on dombra, including repertoire of Roza Baglanova.

Within the framework of the gala evening, Kazakh diplomats told about the achievements of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lithuania within thirty years, as well as political and economic reforms implemented in our country.

Kazis Starkavicius, Chairman of the Economy Committee of the Seimas, in his speech noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The guests of the evening expressed gratitude for the organization and holding of the event, which allowed them to learn more about Kazakhstan.

The former capital and the second largest city of Lithuania – Kaunas, known for a large number of architectural monuments and an abundance of museums, has received the right to be called the cultural capital of Europe in 2022. During the year, about 40 festivals, more than 60 exhibitions, 250 performing arts events and more than 250 concerts will be held here. In 2023, the Hungarian Veszprem will be the cultural capital, and in 2024 – Estonian Tartu and Norwegian Bodo.