Heriot-Watt University to open its branch in Kazakhstan

20 February 2023, 09:01
Heriot-Watt University to open its branch in Kazakhstan

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Heriot-Watt University, one of the world's leading universities, will open its branch at the ground of the Kudaibergen Zhubanov Regional University in Aktobe, Kazinform reports. It will offer this year some 300 grants.

In 2022 Governor of Aktobe region Yeraly Tugzhanov and Mark Biggs, the Vice-Principal and Provost at Heriot-Watt University, agreed on opening the Heriot-Watt University’s branch in Kazakhstan. The first 300 applicants may apply for oil and gas business, electric power engineering, and computer engineering. The graduates will receive dual degrees.

The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry, the Heriot-Watt University, and Kudaibergen Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation in the UK in February.

Earlier Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek said 12 foreign universities will open their branches in Kazakhstan by 2029.


