Here’s how you can prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan rose to 6 people on Saturday, the main question is how one can protect himself or herself from coronavirus, Kazinform reports.

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan shared some simple, yet effective tips to prevent the spread of coronavirus. These tips can help keep you and your loved ones healthy amid coronavirus concerns.

First of all, wash your hands thoroughly and often with soap or wipe with alcohol-containing napkins for 20-30 seconds after visiting any public places and before cooking or eating.

Stay home, especially if you’re not well, limit unnecessary contacts and the time you spend in public or around other people, as it was advised by Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov on Friday. In his words, the easiest way to prevent the spread of germs from person to person is to self-isolate.

If you feel that symptoms worsen, call 1406 and consult a doctor. Do not show up at the emergency rooms of local hospitals.

Wear masks, preferably masks-respirators with a high level of protection to prevent the spread of germs.

Also, refrain from visiting crowded public places, including markets, shopping malls, and mass gatherings.

Earlier it was reported that all movie theaters will be closed across Kazakhstan amid coronavirus scare. The country announced earlier spring break for schoolchildren. As for students of colleges and universities, they will switch to e-learning.

Other helpful tips shared by the Ministry of Healthcare include:

- do not use public transportation (metro, bus, trams);

- avoid contact with persons with symptoms of respiratory diseases;

- avoid touching the eyes, nose, face;

- during coughing or sneezing, use wipes to cover the mouth and nose.

- avoid contact with wild and domestic animals;

- eat only products that have passed high-temperature processing (meat, fish, poultry, eggs) and water of guaranteed quality (boiled or bottled). Consume vegetables and fruits after scalding with boiling water and thorough washing;



