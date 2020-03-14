Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Here’s how you can prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to Health Ministry

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 March 2020, 22:27
Here’s how you can prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan rose to 6 people on Saturday, the main question is how one can protect himself or herself from coronavirus, Kazinform reports.

The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan shared some simple, yet effective tips to prevent the spread of coronavirus. These tips can help keep you and your loved ones healthy amid coronavirus concerns.

First of all, wash your hands thoroughly and often with soap or wipe with alcohol-containing napkins for 20-30 seconds after visiting any public places and before cooking or eating.

Stay home, especially if you’re not well, limit unnecessary contacts and the time you spend in public or around other people, as it was advised by Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov on Friday. In his words, the easiest way to prevent the spread of germs from person to person is to self-isolate.

If you feel that symptoms worsen, call 1406 and consult a doctor. Do not show up at the emergency rooms of local hospitals.

Wear masks, preferably masks-respirators with a high level of protection to prevent the spread of germs.

Also, refrain from visiting crowded public places, including markets, shopping malls, and mass gatherings.

Earlier it was reported that all movie theaters will be closed across Kazakhstan amid coronavirus scare. The country announced earlier spring break for schoolchildren. As for students of colleges and universities, they will switch to e-learning.

Other helpful tips shared by the Ministry of Healthcare include:

- do not use public transportation (metro, bus, trams);

- avoid contact with persons with symptoms of respiratory diseases;

- avoid touching the eyes, nose, face;

- during coughing or sneezing, use wipes to cover the mouth and nose.

- avoid contact with wild and domestic animals;

- eat only products that have passed high-temperature processing (meat, fish, poultry, eggs) and water of guaranteed quality (boiled or bottled). Consume vegetables and fruits after scalding with boiling water and thorough washing;


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President