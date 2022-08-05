Herd immunity to Covid in Moscow down to 3.4% in past week

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Herd immunity to the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow has dropped from 6.6 to 3.4% over the past week, according to the official statistics released on Friday, TASS reports.

Thus, as of August 5, as many as 7,621,557 people have been inoculated with the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Moscow and 7,162,119 people have completed the vaccination cycle. Herd immunity stands at 3.4%

In the Moscow region, 5,588,803 people have received the first doze of a vaccine and 5,346,967 people have received both shots. Herd immunity in the Moscow region has dropped from 10.1 to 7.7% over the week.





Photo: tass.com



