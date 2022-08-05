Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Herd immunity to Covid in Moscow down to 3.4% in past week
5 August 2022 21:15

Herd immunity to Covid in Moscow down to 3.4% in past week

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Herd immunity to the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow has dropped from 6.6 to 3.4% over the past week, according to the official statistics released on Friday, TASS reports.

Thus, as of August 5, as many as 7,621,557 people have been inoculated with the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Moscow and 7,162,119 people have completed the vaccination cycle. Herd immunity stands at 3.4%

In the Moscow region, 5,588,803 people have received the first doze of a vaccine and 5,346,967 people have received both shots. Herd immunity in the Moscow region has dropped from 10.1 to 7.7% over the week.





Photo: tass.com


Related news
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 81
Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Read also
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 47
Japan PM Kishida mulls Cabinet reshuffle as early as Wed.: sources
UAE announces 2 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID-19 transmission number and incidence down in Italy
S. Korea’s 1st lunar orbiter makes successful communication with ground station
Chinese scientists develop a hydrogel that helps burn up tumors
Heavy rain continues in areas along Sea of Japan
Four in critical condition after lightning strike near White House
Popular
1 Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5
2 797 projects included in national pool of investment projects
3 Kazakhstan expands cooperation with GCC countries
4 Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation
5 PM holds video conference with Domestic Entrepreneurs Council members

News

Archive