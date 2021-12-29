Go to the main site
    Herd immunity to COVID-19 hits 59% in Almaty

    29 December 2021, 16:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Herd immunity to COVID-19 has reached 59% in Almaty city, acting head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the city Sadvakas Baigabulov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «61,070 Almaty citizens have been revaccinated against COVID-19. Of these, 25.6% are 40-49-year-olds, 23% are 30-39-year-olds, and 20% are 20-29-year-olds,» said Baigabulov.

    He added that herd immunity to COVID-19 has reached 59% in Almaty city.

    He also said that there are 31,380 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, 81,838 doses of QazVac vaccine, 228,479 doses of Vero Cell vaccine, and 270,879 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Sputnik V Pfizer
