Herd immunity against COVID-19 in Almaty reaches 41%

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The herd immunity against COVID-19 in Almaty after full vaccination as of August 25 reached 41% of the city official population, Kazinform reports.

«The most coronavirus cases are recorded as before among people aged 20-39 up to 33.5%, 25.2% among those aged 40-59, 23.1% among people aged 60 and older, 18% fall on children and teens,» head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty, chief state sanitary doctor of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin told a briefing.

The coronavirus situation in the city remains tense as it is still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. The city has been facing the fourth wave caused by India’s Delta strain since June 25. It peaked on August 12. Notably, since July 29 some 1,500-1,600 new cases are recorded in the city daily.



