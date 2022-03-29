Herd immunity against COVID-19 fully achieved in Kazakhstan – Tugzhanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov revealed Kazakhstan had achieved herd immunity against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On the sidelines of the Government’s session on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov noted that over 10 million people in Kazakhstan or 80% of eligible population had been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection.

«That is 52% of the total population of the country which means Kazakhstan has fully achieved the herd immunity,» Tugzhanov added.

He added that Kazakhstan had authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine for more categories of Kazakhstani citizens. Those who are willing to get vaccinated for the first time can get a short of Pfizer vaccine. Earlier it was available for vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women, nursing mothers, senior citizens and for revaccination purposes.



