    Henceforth parties to go with the flow of political processes, President

    29 March 2023, 10:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan the Head of State said that democratic traditions got significantly stronger and embarked on a brand new level, Kazinform reports.

    «Henceforth the parties will go with the flow of political processes which determine the country’s future. Election of the deputies on a single-seat constituency opened up new opportunities to represent the interests of various social groups in the Majilis,» the President said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that for the first time in years, the self-nominated deputies, who conquered the others in stiff competition, entered the Chamber.

    «Thus the democratic traditions in Kazakhstan got significantly stronger and embarked on a brand new level,» the President noted.

    Besides, as the Head of State said the citizens saw at first hand that all the political parties were given equal opportunities.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State opened the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VIII convocation.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament Elections in Kazakhstan
