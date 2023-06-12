Go to the main site
    Helicopters released over 2,000 tons of water to suppress wildfires in Abai rgn

    12 June 2023, 11:44

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Digging of the fire break lines was suspended in Abai region as it became harder to get through further, Kazinform quotes the Emergency Situations Ministry’s telegram Channel.

    The helicopters made 777 water drops to help extinguish the devastating wildfires so far. Over 2,000 tons of water was released since the fire outbreak.

    The fire moving towards the village of Talitsa was suppressed.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Major General Syrym Sharipkhanov arrived there to coordinate the fire suppression efforts.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Abai region Wildfires
