Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Helicopter joins search for missing girl

    8 August 2022 14:45

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A helicopter joined today search operations for the missing five-year-old girl in Kostanay region, the Facebook account of the regional police department head Yerlan Omarbekov reads.

    The little girl's mother also joined the air search.

    He also expressed gratitude to all who is taking part in the search efforts.

    As earlier reported, Kostanay police is searching for Madina Yerlankyzy, a 5-year-old girl. Over 500 policemen, volunteers, local bodies and locals joined for the search for the little girl who went missing last day.

    The girl born in 2017 is reportedly left home at 05:00 am. Phycologists who work with children with special needs were also enlisted in search operations. As is known the girl cannot speak. She was last seen at 09:00 am in camera footage.


    Photo: facebook.com

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Incidents #Police #Kostanay
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Oil preparation halted at Bolashak complex due to gas leak
    Sinkhole in Korea’s Yangyang leaves adjacent building in tatters; 97 evacuated
    Shock after man beats migrant to death in street in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ranks Top 3 at 44th Chess Olympiad
    2 Saudi Ministry of Investment reports 49 closed deals worth at least $925mln in Q2 2022
    3 Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan Mon
    4 Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime
    5 Quake jolts 277 km away from Almaty