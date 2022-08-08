Helicopter joins search for missing girl

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A helicopter joined today search operations for the missing five-year-old girl in Kostanay region, the Facebook account of the regional police department head Yerlan Omarbekov reads.

The little girl's mother also joined the air search.

He also expressed gratitude to all who is taking part in the search efforts.

As earlier reported, Kostanay police is searching for Madina Yerlankyzy, a 5-year-old girl. Over 500 policemen, volunteers, local bodies and locals joined for the search for the little girl who went missing last day.

The girl born in 2017 is reportedly left home at 05:00 am. Phycologists who work with children with special needs were also enlisted in search operations. As is known the girl cannot speak. She was last seen at 09:00 am in camera footage.



Photo: facebook.com

